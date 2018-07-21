Investors Sell Costco Wholesale (COST) on Strength (COST)

Traders sold shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) on strength during trading on Thursday. $58.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $306.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $247.37 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Costco Wholesale had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Costco Wholesale traded up $2.57 for the day and closed at $217.54
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,491 shares of company stock worth $5,400,197. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
