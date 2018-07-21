Investors Sell Costco Wholesale (COST) on Strength (COST)

Traders sold shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) on strength during trading on Thursday. $58.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $306.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $247.37 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Costco Wholesale had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Costco Wholesale traded up $2.57 for the day and closed at $217.54

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,491 shares of company stock worth $5,400,197. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

