Investors Sell Chevron (CVX) on Strength (CVX)

Traders sold shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading on Thursday. $80.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $160.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $79.43 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Chevron had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $121.67

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $232.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $3,314,235.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,500 shares of company stock worth $47,831,655. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 308.0% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 566.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

