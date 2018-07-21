Investors Buy Shares of WABCO (WBC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $57.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.71 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, WABCO had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. WABCO traded down ($1.05) for the day and closed at $119.73

A number of research firms recently commented on WBC. Zacks Investment Research cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WABCO in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of WABCO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Get WABCO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 35.12% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in WABCO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in WABCO by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in WABCO by 5,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after buying an additional 311,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WABCO by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in WABCO by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.