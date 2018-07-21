Investors Buy Shares of DowDuPont (DWDP) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $141.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.90 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, DowDuPont had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded down ($0.45) for the day and closed at $66.14

A number of research analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

