Investors Buy Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Investors purchased shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $48.00. $244.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $70.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $174.34 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cisco Systems had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded down ($0.39) for the day and closed at $42.01

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 297,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 327,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

