Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $575.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISRG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $454.14 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $506.19.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $516.78. 2,252,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,645. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.58. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $538.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.65, for a total transaction of $2,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,040 shares of company stock valued at $31,518,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.