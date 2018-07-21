Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.10

News articles about Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intra-Cellular Therapies earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4761847019337 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies traded up $0.17, reaching $20.80, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,819. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

