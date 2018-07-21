INTL Fcstone (INTL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. INTL Fcstone earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.3986056081034 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of INTL stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $53.20. 113,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,921. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.71. INTL Fcstone has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

In other INTL Fcstone news, insider Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,689.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,500 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,849 shares of company stock worth $9,458,029. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

