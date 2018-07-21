InterXion (INXN) PT Set at $72.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on InterXion (NYSE:INXN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterXion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of InterXion to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.
NYSE INXN opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62. InterXion has a 1 year low of $46.39 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of InterXion by 37.0% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion by 5,599.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 176,226 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of InterXion by 29.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About InterXion
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.
