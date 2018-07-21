InterXion (INXN) PT Set at $72.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on InterXion (NYSE:INXN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of InterXion in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterXion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of InterXion to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get InterXion alerts:

NYSE INXN opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62. InterXion has a 1 year low of $46.39 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. InterXion had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that InterXion will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of InterXion by 37.0% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion by 5,599.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 176,226 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of InterXion by 29.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.