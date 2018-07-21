Intertek Group plc (ITRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,330.17 ($70.55).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($62.21) to GBX 5,200 ($68.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of LON:ITRK traded up GBX 76 ($1.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,994 ($79.34). The stock had a trading volume of 354,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,826 ($50.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,470 ($72.40).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

