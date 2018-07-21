InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 168,327 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 107,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75,447 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDCC opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.05. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

In other InterDigital news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $461,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $216,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,171 shares of company stock valued at $734,763. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

