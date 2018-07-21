Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stake Lessened by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,162 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,459,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 135,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $9,596,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,387,891.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,709 shares of company stock worth $20,014,469 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange opened at $75.81 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.