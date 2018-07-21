Instructure (INST) Downgraded by Macquarie

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INST. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Instructure from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

NYSE:INST opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Instructure has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 162.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Instructure will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mitch Macfarlane sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,499. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Instructure by 4,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,631,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 5,497,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

