Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,912,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,775,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,728,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,764,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $974,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319,533 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $707,983,000 after purchasing an additional 356,525 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,750,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $330,267,000 after purchasing an additional 367,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coffee company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $57.68 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.