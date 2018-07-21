Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $57,683.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003953 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00460358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00164359 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025431 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 214,317,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,102,313 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

