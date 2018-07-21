Insider Selling: Workday Inc (WDAY) CFO Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $479,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Workday opened at $132.33 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.20 and a beta of 1.83. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 19.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,682,000 after acquiring an additional 220,640 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 48.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 146.7% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 334,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.