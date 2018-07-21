Insider Selling: Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Insider Sells $1,497,451.36 in Stock

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Lewis Levy sold 22,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $1,497,451.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,606.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TDOC opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Teladoc Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.77 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teladoc by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Teladoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Teladoc during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

About Teladoc

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

