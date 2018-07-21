Insider Selling: Kroger Co (KR) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KR stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.45.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 100.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.76.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.
