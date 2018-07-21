Insider Selling: Kroger Co (KR) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KR stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 100.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.76.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

