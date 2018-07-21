Insider Selling: Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Insider Sells 53,802 Shares of Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider Andrew J. Lock sold 53,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,044,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MLHR opened at $38.35 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 147,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

