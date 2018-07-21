Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Insider Sells $4,106,400.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $4,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,942.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $206.27 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $209.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.57. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 106,443 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after buying an additional 66,998 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 63,058 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 119,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $4,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

