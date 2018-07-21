Insider Selling: Box Inc (BOX) Director Sells $2,097,600.00 in Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $2,097,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BOX opened at $26.13 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 466.74%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. MED raised their price target on shares of BOX to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.
