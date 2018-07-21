Insider Selling: Box Inc (BOX) Director Sells $2,097,600.00 in Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $2,097,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.13 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 466.74%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after purchasing an additional 518,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 327,343 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. MED raised their price target on shares of BOX to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

