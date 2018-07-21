Insider Buying: Continental Gold Inc (CNL) Director Buys 31,000 Shares of Stock

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) Director Martin Jose Carrizosa acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$115,940.00.

Martin Jose Carrizosa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Continental Gold alerts:

On Friday, July 13th, Martin Jose Carrizosa acquired 19,200 shares of Continental Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Martin Jose Carrizosa acquired 318 shares of Continental Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$1,208.40.

TSE:CNL opened at C$3.85 on Friday. Continental Gold Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$4.13.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Continental Gold Company Profile

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.