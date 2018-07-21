Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (AAL) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148.86 ($197.04).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Stephen Pearce acquired 8 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,777 ($23.52) per share, for a total transaction of £142.16 ($188.17).

On Monday, May 14th, Stephen Pearce acquired 8 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,844 ($24.41) per share, for a total transaction of £147.52 ($195.26).

Anglo American opened at GBX 1,599.80 ($21.18) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 950.10 ($12.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,870 ($24.75).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.44) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,360 ($18.00) to GBX 1,650 ($21.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,807.06 ($23.92).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

