Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (AAL) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148.86 ($197.04).
Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 14th, Stephen Pearce acquired 8 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,777 ($23.52) per share, for a total transaction of £142.16 ($188.17).
- On Monday, May 14th, Stephen Pearce acquired 8 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,844 ($24.41) per share, for a total transaction of £147.52 ($195.26).
Anglo American opened at GBX 1,599.80 ($21.18) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 950.10 ($12.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,870 ($24.75).
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.
Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.