Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and Gazit Globe (GZT) Head to Head Contrast

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) and Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 14.26% 1.42% 1.21% Gazit Globe -7.58% 4.55% 1.65%

Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Gazit Globe pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gazit Globe has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Gazit Globe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $6.42 million 34.81 -$70,000.00 $0.67 49.12 Gazit Globe $817.00 million 2.14 $142.00 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

