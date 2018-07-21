Ingevity (NGVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ingevity for the second quarter have been stable lately. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. The company is well placed to gain from the Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business buyout. Moreover, positive developments in the U.S. drilling activity is expected to boost performance of its Performance Chemicals division. Shifting to high margin products along with improved TOFA pricing should also lend support to its margins. However, planned outages are likely to hurt Ingevity’s Performance Materials division. The company is also exposed to inflationary cost pressures. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGVT. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of Ingevity opened at $89.98 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Ingevity has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $235.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ingevity by 1,735.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $355,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

