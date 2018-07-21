Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

ILPT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 140,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,714. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $40.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.81 million. research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. The Company owns 266 properties with a total of approximately 28.5 million square feet, including: 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii; and 40 properties with approximately 11.7 million square feet located in 24 other states.

