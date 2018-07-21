Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) vs. Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Critical Contrast

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ: IBCP) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Co.(MI) and Orrstown Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Co.(MI) $140.84 million 4.40 $20.47 million $1.22 21.07 Orrstown Financial Services $71.40 million 3.13 $8.09 million $1.30 20.46

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Co.(MI), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 3 1 0 2.25 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Co.(MI) and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Co.(MI) 16.27% 10.81% 1.04% Orrstown Financial Services 13.36% 9.07% 0.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank Co.(MI) beats Orrstown Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 61 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 14 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company provides its banking and bank-related services through branches located in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

