Imperial Capital Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2018 Earnings (VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Imperial Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

VNOM stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.09 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.59% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

