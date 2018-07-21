Imperial Capital Comments on GASTAR EXPL INC/SH’s FY2018 Earnings (GST)

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Imperial Capital also issued estimates for GASTAR EXPL INC/SH’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get GASTAR EXPL INC/SH alerts:

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.02 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GST. Williams Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GST opened at $0.49 on Friday. GASTAR EXPL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,045,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 78,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 221,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 88,528 shares during the period.

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GASTAR EXPL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GASTAR EXPL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.