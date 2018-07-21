Immunomedics (IMMU) Shares Gap Up to $25.60

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $25.60. Immunomedics shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 42251 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc purchased 575,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

