Imax Corp (IMAX) Receives $27.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.15.

Several research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Imax from $37.75 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush set a $32.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Imax traded down $0.25, hitting $22.65, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 535,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,347. Imax has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Imax had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric A. Demirian sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $66,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Imax by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Imax in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Imax by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

