IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $296,000 Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Sabre by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $1,899,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $265,075,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 4,332 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $108,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,873,441 shares of company stock valued at $265,885,530 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre opened at $26.39 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Sabre had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $988.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.