IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $344,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,200,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total transaction of $12,321,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,833,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $2,443,946.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,552.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.56.

Shares of Vail Resorts opened at $285.23 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.68 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 112.64%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

