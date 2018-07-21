IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the first quarter worth $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 306.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the first quarter worth $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 493.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorp news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $983,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $77,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,649 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorp opened at $53.01 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

