IBERIABANK (IBKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $82.85 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

IBKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

