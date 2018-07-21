Hypoport (HYQ) PT Set at €174.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been given a €174.00 ($204.71) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. equinet set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Commerzbank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €178.50 ($210.00) price objective on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hypoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €172.70 ($203.18).

Hypoport opened at €167.60 ($197.18) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €83.60 ($98.35) and a 12-month high of €164.00 ($192.94).

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales ? Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

