Hush Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004012 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $7,231.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.02629420 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00391763 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00091278 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00373505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00117684 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00027579 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00070422 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 4,340,325 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

