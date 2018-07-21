Huntington National Bank Sells 4,068 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in State Street by 246.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $29,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street opened at $85.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $84.56 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.15.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

