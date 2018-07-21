Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 43,218 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $37,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 51,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,437,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $317,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,130 shares of company stock worth $44,683,449. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike opened at $76.96 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

