Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Huntington Bancshares traded up $0.10, hitting $15.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,098,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $380,943.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,387 shares of company stock worth $1,774,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,831,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,241 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,519,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,407 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,494,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,694,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,899,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,364 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

