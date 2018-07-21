Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.91

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 60409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Hudson Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 12,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Parrillo acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,600 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $131,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.
