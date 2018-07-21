Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.91

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 60409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Hudson Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.88 million. research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 12,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Parrillo acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,600 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $131,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

