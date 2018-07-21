HubSpot Inc (HUBS) General Counsel Sells $615,637.80 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $615,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74 and a beta of 1.97. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $143.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 719,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after buying an additional 159,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,272,000 after buying an additional 95,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,403,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

