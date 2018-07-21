Huazhu Group (HTHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.89.

HTHT stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,085. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $333.39 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 178.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,080,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,259,000 after purchasing an additional 692,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 233,278 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 318.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 624,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 475,403 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 528,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 105.6% during the first quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 510,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,247,000 after purchasing an additional 262,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

