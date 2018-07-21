Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 74,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators opened at $45.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 5.53%. equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In related news, insider William J. Caldwell sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $429,549.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $113,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,468 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

