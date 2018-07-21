Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hometrust Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1926938345833 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.70. 24,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,790. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $545.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.41 million.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

