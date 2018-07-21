HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Stake Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet opened at $28.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. HomeStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). HomeStreet had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David H. Straus acquired 1,200 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $31,056.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $165,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

