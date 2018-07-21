Home Depot (HD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Home Depot outperformed the industry in the past year attributed to its five-year long trend of beating earnings estimates, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2018. Further, both the top and bottom line improved year over year in the first quarter. The company is gaining from strength in core business as well as relentless focus on affording innovative products, boosting interconnected customer experience and driving productivity. Steady housing market recovery and strong customer demand also remain tailwinds. Going into the fiscal second quarter, the company witnessed strength in all lines of business in the first few weeks of May. Consequently, it provided an optimistic view for fiscal 2018. However, top line lagged estimates mainly due to colder-than-normal weather that led to softness in the spring season categories, particularly garden. This softness also resulted in a decline in comparable transactions.”

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.28.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $202.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.