Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMLP. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE HMLP opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.08 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 39.78%. sell-side analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 789,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 565.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 275,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

