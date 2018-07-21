Hilton Food Group (HFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities raised shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.24) to GBX 1,075 ($14.23) in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 898 ($11.89).

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Shares of Hilton Food Group opened at GBX 980 ($12.97) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($8.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.91).

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Philip Heffer sold 50,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £473,431 ($626,645.93).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.