Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 295,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,619 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 122,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.24. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

